Football

.

Juventus ready to offer Manchester United three players in exchange for Paul Pogba

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer. 

The midfielder had a frustrating season in 2018/19 and often took a brunt of the abuse for his side's shortcomings during that campaign.

Despite being one of United's best performing players, his commitment and attitude were questioned by fans and pundits alike. 

That treatment perhaps played a part in the Frenchman's decision to publicly admitted his interest in taking on a new challenge last month. 

"I am thinking of this: To have a new challenge somewhere else," Pogba said in an interview with bEIN Sports, while on a promotional shoot with Adidas in Tokyo.

"For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well. I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Reports over recent months have seen Pogba linked with a move to Real Madrid, as well as a return to Juventus. 

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

His former club are said to be keen on bringing the World Cup winner back to Italy - so much so, that they're ready to offer Man United three players in exchange. 

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juve are willing to send Joao Cancelo, Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa to Old Trafford. 

Taking those three in exchange for one want-away midfielder seems like a deal that Ed Woodward should certainly consider. 

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-JUVENTUS

But, with United demanding £160 million for the French midfielder, it's unclear if they'd be interested in a swap deal, with no cash currently on the table. 

Man United fans - would you like to see Pogba swapped for three Juventus players? Have your say in the comments below. 

Topics:
Football
Joao Cancelo
Blaise Matuidi
Douglas Costa
Paul Pogba
Juventus
Premier League
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again