Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer.

The midfielder had a frustrating season in 2018/19 and often took a brunt of the abuse for his side's shortcomings during that campaign.

Despite being one of United's best performing players, his commitment and attitude were questioned by fans and pundits alike.

That treatment perhaps played a part in the Frenchman's decision to publicly admitted his interest in taking on a new challenge last month.

"I am thinking of this: To have a new challenge somewhere else," Pogba said in an interview with bEIN Sports, while on a promotional shoot with Adidas in Tokyo.

"For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well. I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Reports over recent months have seen Pogba linked with a move to Real Madrid, as well as a return to Juventus.

His former club are said to be keen on bringing the World Cup winner back to Italy - so much so, that they're ready to offer Man United three players in exchange.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juve are willing to send Joao Cancelo, Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa to Old Trafford.

Taking those three in exchange for one want-away midfielder seems like a deal that Ed Woodward should certainly consider.

But, with United demanding £160 million for the French midfielder, it's unclear if they'd be interested in a swap deal, with no cash currently on the table.

