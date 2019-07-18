Laurent Koscielny is ready for a legal battle with Arsenal amid a bitter contract row with the club.

The Gunners captain, who has already refused to travel for a pre-season tour, is reportedly furious with the deal he's been offered to extend his time in north London.

According to The Sun, he's been offered a deal worth just £45,000 per week, which would cut his current wage of £90,000 in half.

The offer of a lower basic salary comes with bonuses linked to the number of appearances Koscielny makes, giving him the chance to 'top-up' his wage.

Apparently, that suggestion has 'stunned' the Frenchman, who sees it as a 'slap in the face' because there's very little chance he'll be playing every game next season.

The defender has taken such offense to the offer, that he's taking legal advice in an attempt to stop the club cutting his pay.

This is the latest issue in a relationship that has quickly deteriorated between the two parties, yet Koscielny is set to meet Arsenal's lawyers over the coming days to try and build some bridges.

But with the player facing disciplinary action and a heavy fine for missing pre-season, it's unlikely to do any good.

Instead, it appears the 33-year-old is set for a move away from the Emirates.

Per the Mirror, he's 'digging his heels in' and favours a move to Bordeaux after being offered a three-year contract. Fellow Ligue 1 club Lyon are also said to be interested.

Refusing to travel for pre-season and being made to train with the reserves is one thing, but being offered a new contract that cuts your salary in half is another issue altogether.

Arsenal really shouldn't be surprised that their captain is looking to jump ship and right now, it appears there's no way back for Koscielny, especially since he's seeking legal advice.