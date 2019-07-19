Jurgen Klopp vowed to stick by Loris Karius after his Champions League final mistakes.

The German goalkeeper had been impressive during the first five months of 2018, but his two blunders on May 31 cost Liverpool a sixth European title.

Karius' poor form continued into the pre-season friendlies as he made another embarrassing mistake against Tranmere.

And that caused Klopp to act.

Just nine days after Karius' error against Tranmere, Liverpool announced the signing of Alisson Becker for a whopping £66.8m.

That prompted concern. At the time, it was a record fee paid for a goalkeeper and many felt that Liverpool had overpaid.

But Klopp went with his gut and, exactly a year on from his signing, Alisson has shown he has been worth every penny.

Liverpool made a fast start to the season and in their first three games the Brazilian goalkeeper kept three clean sheets.

The Reds eventually finished with 97 points in the league, losing just once along the way.

In that time Liverpool conceded just 22, giving them the best defence in the league.

And Alisson kept 21 clean sheets, enough to give him the Golden Glove.

Although Liverpool wouldn't walk away with any trophies domestically, they were able to make up for their heartache in the 2018 Champions League final by winning it all.

Again, Alisson was a key part.

Liverpool conceded 12 goals from their 13 games in the competition and in that time Alisson kept six clean sheets, giving him another Golden Glove.

The Reds managed to win their sixth European trophy but, without Alisson, they may well have been knocked out in the group stages.

Liverpool needed a win against Napoli in their final group game to progress to the knockout rounds.

The Reds held a slender 1-0 lead going into the final stages but looked as if they would crash out when Arkadiusz Milik was presented with a golden opportunity from a few yards out.

But Alisson produced a wonderful save to preserve the win for his side.

It was that moment that kickstarted Liverpool's campaign to their sixth title.

After Brazil won the Copa America and Alisson won the third Golden Glove of the season, many now think that he is now the best goalkeeper in the world.

And that is the view adopted by former Roma and Liverpool goalkeeper, Doni.

Asked if Alisson was now the best goalkeeper in the world, Doni said, per AS: "Yes, without a doubt.

"I am very impressed with how quick he was able to adapt to the way the Premier League is played and how quick he obtained success in England.

"This only shows what a great player and a person he is. Besides being an overall complete player, I really like how he is able to maintain calm and control."

There aren't many that would disagree with him.