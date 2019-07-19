Matthijs de Ligt completed his move to Juventus on Thursday.

The teenage defender had been one of the main stories of the summer transfer window, with some of Europe's top clubs battling for his signature.

The likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United were all said to be battling for the former Ajax captains signature.

In the end, he settled on Juve, moving to Italy for a fee of £67.5 million. It's a transfer that's likely to suit all parties, as the Bianconeri chase Champions League glory next season.

But, it's a deal that also leaves Man United looking for a centre-back and Harry Maguire is likely to be the man to move to Old Trafford.

Reports suggest he'll only move for a fee of at least £80 million - meaning he could cost almost £13 million more than De Ligt. That would make him the most expensive defender in the world too.

But Maguire's stats don't exactly back up that fee, especially compared to his Dutch counterpart, who seems like a bargain in comparison.

When the two players are put head-to-head, it's quite hard to see how United are willing to spend £80 million on the Leicester City man, when De Ligt was much cheaper.

For starters, perhaps most importantly, the Dutchman kept 15 clean sheets in the Eredivisie, compared to Maguire's six in 31 games.

He's also far more comfortable on the ball, completing 2219 passes, while the Leicester man made just 1747. In today's game, passing out from the back is key.

De Ligt also slightly edges Maguire on successful tackles, completing 33 over the course of the season, compared to 31.

He's also far more dominant in the air, winning 129 battles to 118.

The pair are quite matched in a number of other statistics, with both making 37 interceptions last season and both made only one error that lead to a goal. They also scored three times each.

Still, even though they're well-matched in a few areas, De Ligt shines through in many others and at just 19, he has a lot more potential to improve than 26-year-old Maguire.

Of course, it's important to factor in the different leagues they play in but let's not forget De Ligt guided Ajax to a Champions League semi-final, facing tough opposition along the way.

When all that is taken into account, Man United fans will be scratching their heads as to why Maguire is likely to join for £80 million when De Ligt's just gone to Juve for £67.5 million.