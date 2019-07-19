Jurgen Klopp has already warned fans that the remainder of the summer transfer window is set to be quiet on Merseyside.

Liverpool are yet to bring in any senior players, young Dutchman Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle their most significant signing so far.

That's a stark contrast to the summer of 2018, when the Reds spent more than any other Premier League club.

Over £170million was forked out on the likes of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri - and that came just months after a club record £75million move for Virgil van Dijk.

Carrying on at that rate was always going to be unsustainable.

At any rate, improving on a phenomenal squad that has just lifted the Champions League is going to be difficult.

One of the few additions Klopp does appear to have set his sights on is Bayer Leverkusen prodigy Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old has scored 24 times in 88 league games for his current club, inevitably attracting interest from Bayern Munich in the process. Barcelona are also reportedly monitoring the situation.

No teenager in the Bundesliga has ever scored more than his 17 goals last season.

The fact that the midfielder is two-footed also makes him all the more attractive a proposition for Liverpool, who at present might feasibly struggle to fit him into an already potent attack.

Further boosting hopes that he could be on his way to Merseyside is his hesitancy in joining Bayern.

"I really do not know yet whether FC Bayern is the next and right step for me," he told Bild.

However, per the same publication, Leverkusen are not willing to consider selling him for less than €100million, the equivalent of approximately £89m.

There have already been some outrageously eye-watering transfers this summer, not least Atletico Madrid paying £113m for Joao Felix, but Liverpool will have to think seriously before joining the madness.

That said, Havertz's value is only increasing and with another year at the top level under his belt, his price tag could be even higher next year.

