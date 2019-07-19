We're just three weeks away from the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

It feels like an eternity since Manchester City beat Brighton on the final day to be crowned champions ahead of Liverpool, who finished just a point behind.

Since then we've been able to enjoy the Champions League final, Europa League final, UEFA Nations League and Women's World Cup.

Transfer rumours have also helped to fill the void of Premier League football somewhat as English clubs look to strengthen their squads.

And of course, with a new season comes new kits.

Each of the Premier League's 20 clubs have been unveiling the home, away and third strips they'll be wearing for 2019/20 and some of them are stunning.

Thousands of pounds will have been spent by football fans in recent weeks to get their clubs' new shirts, especially the home versions, so we've decided to rank them based on how nice they are.

Look away now, Chelsea fans.

20. Chelsea

Blue camouflage, really? Looks more like a training top than a Premier League kit.

19. Southampton

What a mess. The buttoned collar and black shoulders just don't work with the red and white stripes.

18. Everton

Everton seem to have made the same mistake as Chelsea, just not as bad.

17. Aston Villa

Did Aston Villa copy Burnley?

16. Burnley

Or did Burnley copy Aston Villa?

15. Norwich City

The faded effect on the torso looks good, but the collar and shoulders are overkill.

14. Brighton

Brighton haven't been very adventurous with this year's home kit, even if it is nice.

13. Watford

Half black and half yellow with red detailing shouldn't work, but is does (just).

12. Sheffield United

Nice and simple - although the sponsor looks a bit clunky.

11. Newcastle United

If the sponsor was smaller and not bright blue, Newcastle's home strip would be a lot higher.

10. Wolves

Same issue as Brighton - looks good, but also looks the same.

9. West Ham

A lovely and much-needed change up to previous home kits. Well done, West Ham.

8. Crystal Palace

The white trim really complements Crystal Palace's traditional red and blue colour-way.

7. Manchester City

Arsenal may have dropped Puma, but they've done a good job for Manchester City.

6. Manchester United

The badge is a *bit* big, but otherwise Manchester United's new home kit looks class.

5. Bournemouth

Very underrated strip. Red and black is a hard combination to beat.

4. Tottenham

Another year, another classy Nike home kit for Tottenham.

3. Liverpool

It's all about the pinstripes. What's not to love?

2. Leicester City

Leicester City love a chequered pattern on their pitch and it works for their new home strip, too.

1. Arsenal

Goodbye Puma, hello Adidas. Arsenal's redesigned home kit is absolutely stunning.