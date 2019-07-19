Football

We're just three weeks away from the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

It feels like an eternity since Manchester City beat Brighton on the final day to be crowned champions ahead of Liverpool, who finished just a point behind.

Since then we've been able to enjoy the Champions League final, Europa League final, UEFA Nations League and Women's World Cup.

Transfer rumours have also helped to fill the void of Premier League football somewhat as English clubs look to strengthen their squads.

And of course, with a new season comes new kits.

Each of the Premier League's 20 clubs have been unveiling the home, away and third strips they'll be wearing for 2019/20 and some of them are stunning.

Thousands of pounds will have been spent by football fans in recent weeks to get their clubs' new shirts, especially the home versions, so we've decided to rank them based on how nice they are.

Look away now, Chelsea fans.

20. Chelsea

p1dg3200f21sd511kbdes1a8b1o8t9.jpg

Blue camouflage, really? Looks more like a training top than a Premier League kit.

19. Southampton

p1dg3242fa13bl1t7m11seg18pcb.jpg

What a mess. The buttoned collar and black shoulders just don't work with the red and white stripes.

18. Everton

p1dg324pb3n8hbla1nn0e4e51pf.jpg

Everton seem to have made the same mistake as Chelsea, just not as bad.

17. Aston Villa

p1dg326h6l17hn9hs1colrr11nv5h.jpg

Did Aston Villa copy Burnley?

16. Burnley

p1dg32703uf261nbal5n1m99me1j.jpg

Or did Burnley copy Aston Villa?

15. Norwich City

p1dg327ktmdgb1a94t3k9g09h7l.jpg

The faded effect on the torso looks good, but the collar and shoulders are overkill.

14. Brighton

p1dg32845s1o525pp12ti11vq1cc9n.jpg

Brighton haven't been very adventurous with this year's home kit, even if it is nice.

13. Watford

p1dg3dtepselmqgi1v6nh5e1govb.jpg

Half black and half yellow with red detailing shouldn't work, but is does (just).

12. Sheffield United

p1dg3298pm6ep1ue210jc1t8j8bup.jpg

Nice and simple - although the sponsor looks a bit clunky.

11. Newcastle United

p1dg329n2a1fiv1vct4g21epjgtar.jpg

If the sponsor was smaller and not bright blue, Newcastle's home strip would be a lot higher.

10. Wolves

p1dg32aqervjn1gmccii1ent1c8ut.jpg

Same issue as Brighton - looks good, but also looks the same.

9. West Ham

p1dg32b7s115ud11lq1g9l46m125kv.jpg

A lovely and much-needed change up to previous home kits. Well done, West Ham.

8. Crystal Palace

p1dg32c30s1uq1164q167te961gdl11.jpg

The white trim really complements Crystal Palace's traditional red and blue colour-way.

7. Manchester City

p1dg32d3kqva1m5tnugte2n0415.jpg

Arsenal may have dropped Puma, but they've done a good job for Manchester City.

6. Manchester United

p1dg4jt6fg17gv1u19v5hniaudt9.jpg

The badge is a *bit* big, but otherwise Manchester United's new home kit looks class.

5. Bournemouth

p1dg32dp70pcg1iib1v50hsmgvp17.jpg

Very underrated strip. Red and black is a hard combination to beat.

4. Tottenham

p1dg32eabe1end20hcm8q16i019.jpg

Another year, another classy Nike home kit for Tottenham.

3. Liverpool

p1dg32f06vqh4ga9fasnp1qkv1b.jpg

It's all about the pinstripes. What's not to love?

2. Leicester City

p1dg32ffbrpnd1epg1egb1p3b1fd01d.jpg

Leicester City love a chequered pattern on their pitch and it works for their new home strip, too.

1. Arsenal

p1dg32fs64n691j5r16ok1tvo14um1f.jpg

Goodbye Puma, hello Adidas. Arsenal's redesigned home kit is absolutely stunning.

