Huddersfield caused an uproar earlier this week when they appeared to unveil their new kit for the 2019/20 season.

Their 'new' blue and white striped shirt had an enormous sash with Paddy Power's logo across it.

It seemed to be legit when they wore it in their pre-season clash against Rochdale.

However, Paddy Power and Huddersfield have now announced that the shirt was just a joke.

Their actual kit has now been announced and fans will be much happier.

That's because it doesn't feature Paddy Power's logo at all.

View the kit that caused controversy below:

Instead, the shirt is part of the company's ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign.

It is a campaign which is backing a move towards unbranded football kits, effectively returning the shirt back to the fans.

As a result, Paddy Power has relinquished the space on the front of the shirt that the company would be due as title sponsor.

And now view their actual kit for the 2019/20 season:

Paddy Power's Marketing Director, Victor Corcoran, said: “Shirt sponsorship in football has gone too far. We accept that there is a role for sponsors around football, but the shirt should be sacred.

“So today we are calling on other sponsors to join the Save Our Shirt campaign, and give something back to the fans.

“As a sponsor, we know our place, and it’s not on your shirt.”

Very, very well done to Paddy Power.

Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis said that the club were very happy with their new shirt.

“We’re happy to support Paddy Power’s ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign with the launch of our actual 2019/20 home kit this morning.

“It has been a very interesting two days’ since the original launch on Wednesday, which we expected, but we’ve always had in mind that our supporters would understand, and really like the real kit when it was properly revealed today.

“We’re really happy with this kit, which is unique in modern-day football. I’d like to thank Paddy Power, Umbro and everyone else involved in the kit for their hard work towards today.”