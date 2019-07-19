Callum Hudson-Odoi's future at Chelsea has been unclear for some time.

The English youngster made his debut for the club as a 17-year-old in 2018.

He played a bigger role in the 2018/19 season, featuring 28 times and scoring five goals for the club.

Despite featuring a lot considering his age, Hudson-Odoi was not happy with the amount of playing time he was being given.

He even handed in a transfer request in January, with Chelsea rejecting multiple bids from Bayern Munich for the youngster.

However, a lot has changed since the end of last season.

Maurizio Sarri has since been replaced by Frank Lampard, Chelsea have now sold Eden Hazard and they have been given a transfer ban.

With those three factor combined, it's likely that Hudson-Odoi will be given more first team opportunities next season.

And it seems those factors have persuaded him to sign a new contract.

According to the Daily Mail, Lampard has convinced the 18-year-old to sign a new contract.

The Chelsea legend has told him that he would be central to his first team next season.

Hudson-Odoi is now set to sign a five-year deal worth over £100,000-per-week.

With bonuses, the deal is likely to rise to £10m a year.

That is an awful lot of money for an 18-year-old. The amount of money he is on seems even more surprising given he has only made four Premier League starts so far in his career.

However, tying down Hudson-Odoi, whatever the price, could be considered a good move for Chelsea.

He's by far the most talented youngster the Blues have produced in the past 15 years.

Having already made two England appearances, there's no doubt that he will go on to be a key figure for both club and country in the future.

