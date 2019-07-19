Juventus announced the £67.5 million signing of Matthijs de Ligt on Thursday.

The Dutchman joins after a very successful season that saw him become a standout performer in Ajax's exciting run to the Champions League semi-final.

Despite being just 19-years-old, De Ligt captained his team to the last four and caught attention from some of Europe's top clubs en route.

It's reported that Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United were all interested before the player eventually settled in Turin.

The news of De Ligt's confirmed transfer to Juve will no doubt have disappointed a lot of Man United fans as the club's quest for a new centre-back continues.

At least many supporters can take comfort from the fact they won't be feeling as silly as a select few of their peers today.

Back when the reports linking De Ligt to Old Trafford were rife, a number of United fans decided to jump the gun and get his name - with the number five - on the back of their replica shirts.

Check out some images below.

Oh dear.

It's hard to blame them for getting excited at the prospect of a huge signing, but they've been left red-faced now.

These fans will probably be in for a bit of stick when they turn up to Old Trafford next season, but what's done is done.

With De Ligt choosing Juventus, United are still in the market for a new centre-back and a move for Harry Maguire now looks very likely.

It's believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on bringing the Leicester City man in, but his club are demanding around a world-record fee of £80 million.

Even that doesn't appear to be putting the Manchester side off, who have already made an opening bid of £70 million.

Just don't get Maguire's name on the back of your shirt until it's official this time, United fans.