British professional boxer Anthony Joshua succumbed to his first career defeat to underdog Andy Ruiz on June 1 at the iconic Madison Square Garden, losing his WBA [Super], IBF, WBO and IBO titles to the Mexican star in the seventh-round stoppage.

More than a month has passed since the event and the boxing faithful are keenly awaiting the official announcement of the rematch after AJ confirmed he did not hesitate one bit in deciding to activate the clause.

Joshua, through his YouTube channel, relived the memory once again and gave his analysis, going through each round of the fight.

The former unified heavyweight champion in the video talked about the training camp and emphasised he had no issues leading up to the bout last month.

He gave an insight into his thought process before, during, as well as after, the fight.

AJ hit the floor four times inside the grand venue before the referee waved off and Ruiz became the first Mexican ever to be the heavyweight champion.

Talking about the referee, Joshua thought the official was about to put the gum shield back in his mouth, which he spat on the deck to buy him some time to recover.

The 29-year-old said: “I couldn’t even really remember where I was at the time, but I just knew that I was in for a fight, I knew that I should be here [on the canvas] - so I just got to my feet and we went again.

“Down, breathing heavy, gum shield drops, found myself to my feet again.

“He ain’t knocked me out cold, but he’s knocked me down, so I find myself walking back to the corner.

“The next thing I see he’s waved off the fight.

“The ref done his job, he saw that I could not continue so he waved off the fight and it’s his job to do that.”

Watch Joshua analyse the fight in the video below (Scroll to 09:05)

The Brit expressed his future plans as he aims to reclaim his lost glory as well as the belts in the upcoming months.

He concluded by saying: “True failure is in quitting. I don’t think you should give up when you meet a blip in life.

“Ruiz. I feel like I can get it right. That’s why I wanna take this rematch…

“My ambition in boxing at the minute is to be two-time heavyweight champion of the world.”