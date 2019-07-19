Football

Inside Lionel Messi's £5,000-per-night villa on the private island of Jumby Bay

The 2018/19 season was a bit of a roller-coaster for Lionel Messi.

At times, he was playing some of the best football of his incredible career. A tally of 51 goals in 50 appearances represents that.

That kind of form has seen him turn the 2019 Ballon d’Or award into a two-horse race between himself and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

But talking of Liverpool, the Reds sent Messi and Barcelona’s season into a bit of a disaster.

After the Argentine superstar scored an incredible free-kick to give Barca a 3-0 lead in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final against Jurgen Klopp’s side, they went on to lose the second-leg 4-0 at Anfield.

But it was only the first of three heartbreaking moments for Messi.

Barca went on to lose the Copa del Rey final against Valencia.

Then, Messi led his Argentina side to the Copa America semi-final in search of his first international trophy before losing 2-0 to Brazil. He was then sent off for only the second time in his career during their third-place playoff against Chile.

It’s no wonder Messi needed a luxurious holiday after the campaign he’s had, then.

And he’s enjoying just that on the private island of Jumby Bay in Antigua right now.

Messi, along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three children - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro - have been staying at an exclusive resort in the Caribbean that costs £5,000-per-night for your own villa.

The resort has its own private beach with white sand, where the Messi family have uploaded several Instagram snaps.

A video has also been posted on Messi joining in a game of football on the beach.

The island is so secluded that it’s only reachable by boat and there are no cars.

The resort has 40 beautiful rooms and villas right on the beach, offering stunning views of the sea while giving you the chance to watch both sunrise and sunset.

It also has its own spa with an infinity pool, a relaxation deck, as well as a sauna and experience shower.

And there’s no danger of the kids getting bored.

There’s a water sports centre allowing guests to snorkel, go paddle-boarding and hire a 45-foot catamaran for a boat trip.

In terms of food and drink, there is a fine-dining experience which claims to combine classic and modern flavours and is considered as one of the best dining destinations in the Caribbean.

There are three private dining room, as well as the 1830 Bar and Lounge, where Messi and Roccuzzo can relax with a cocktail or two.

But this isn’t the first time the pair has been to this private island.

In fact, in 2017, they spent their honeymoon there are getting hitched in Argentina.

It says a lot of the superstar wanted to return just two years later.

The island has also hosted the likes of Piers Morgan, Sir Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey and Will Smith in recent years.

It makes your average summer holiday look pretty average, doesn't it?

