Arsenal vs Fiorentina: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in USA

Arsenal's summer so far has been very hot and cold.

On the pitch it has been pretty hot, with victories against Colorado Rapids and then Bayern Munich, but off it, it has been rather cold, with young striker Gabriel Martinelli the only new arrival coming through the doors.

However, if rumours are to be believed, and if Unai Emery is to be believed, the Gunners could welcome 'three or four' more players before the season starts in August.

For now, however, their focus is on pre-season, and their next fixture is on Saturday as they take on Italian side Fiorentina as part of their tour of America.

Here is how you can watch all the action from the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday evening.

Where can I watch it?

Arsenal's International Champions Cup clashes are to be shown on Premier Sports in the UK.

For those that don't know, Premier 1 is available on channel 412 on Sky or 551 on Virgin Media.

If neither channel is available to you, viewers can also stream the action at premiersports.com and don't need to be a Sky or Virgin Media customer to subscribe.

What time does is start?

Arsenal vs Fiorentina kicks off at 11pm in America. Due to the time difference, it means the game will kick off at 6pm GMT.

What next for Arsenal’s pre-season?

As already mentioned, it's been a good pre-season on the pitch for Arsenal, winning two out of two so far.

After Fiorentina, a tricky test against Spanish giants Real Madrid await Emery's men; that game taking place on Wednesday 24.

The game with Real Madrid signals the end to Arsenal's tour of America, and they will then host their annual Emirates Cup, where they take on French side Lyon this year on Sunday 28.

Lastly for the Gunners is a quick trip to Spain to face other Spanish giants FC Barcelona.