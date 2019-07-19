Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in USA

Football

Liverpool are on the cusp of their tour of America for pre-season, with their first game taking place against Jurgen Klopp's former side Borussia Dortmund.

So far this pre-season Liverpool have picked up two wins from two; defeating League One oppositions in Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City.

The Reds thumped local rivals Tranmere 6-0, before they saw off Bradford 3-1.

However, the tests get a lot trickier now in America and up first is The Yellow Wall.

Here is how you can watch all the action from the match in the United Kingdom.

Where can I watch it?

The European champions' pre-season fixtures will all be shown on LFC TV, which can be viewed on Sky channel 425 or Virgin Media channel 544.

The games will also be streamed live online as part of the LFC TV Go package on the club's official website.

What time does is start?

The game itself kicks off at 1am Saturday morning GMT due to the time difference in America. 

Tranmere Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

What next for Liverpool's pre-season?

As already mentioned, Klopp's men have played two won two so far, but the opposition is about to get a lot trickier.

Starting with Dortmund on Friday evening/Saturday morning, depending on where you are located, the Reds then face Sevilla, Sporting Lisbon, Napoli and Lyon.

The games against Sevilla and Sporting will be taking place in America on July 21 and 25 respectively.

Liverpool will then be back in Europe for the games against Napoli and Lyon, which take place on July 28 and 31 respectively.

