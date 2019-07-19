Football

Manchester United vs Inter Milan: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in Singapore

Not a day goes by when Manchester United are not in the headlines for one reason or another.

A lot of the talk this summer has been about Paul Pogba, and whether he will be at Old Trafford come mid-August.

He's not the only man dominating the news surrounding United, however, as Leicester City defender Harry Maguire cannot escape the press either.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to put all the transfer speculation to one side for now as The Red Devils continue their pre-season ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign.

It's been so far so good for United, picking up two wins from two so far. Perth Glory were the first team defeated, and they followed that up with a win over Championship rivals Leeds United.

Both of those games took place in Australia, and now United make their way to Singapore to take on Italian giants Inter Milan.

Here is how you can watch all the action from the pre-season friendly in the UK on Saturday.

Where can I watch it?

All of United's pre-season matches will be shown on MUTV, which is available on Sky channel 418 or Virgin Media 526.

MUTV is also available online on the club's website.

What time does is start?

The game gets underway at lunch time in the UK, with kick off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday afternoon.

What next for Man United's pre-season?

After their game with Inter Milan, United turn their attentions to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on July 25.

Following that clash with Spurs, they take on Kristiansund on July 30, and then AC Milan on August 3.

