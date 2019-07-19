Pep Guardiola is arguably the best coach in the game - and he has been for quite some time.

A domestic treble last season proved that as Manchester City successfully defended their Premier League title despite Liverpool's challenge.

The Spaniard also won a lot of silverware during his spells with Bayern Munich and Barcelona too.

Guardiola's teams are so successful because of the impressive style and intensity they play with - pressing opponents, breaking quickly and finishing confidently.

It's pretty obvious that the intensity we see on the pitch every week is fed down from the manager himself. Just watching Pep on the sidelines is a good indication of that.

After the FA Cup final in May, we saw another classic moment of intensity as Guardiola lectured Raheem Sterling moments after City won the game - in which the forward scored a brace.

The boss was caught on camera passionately making his point about something, while Sterling listened intently.

That wasn't the first time he's done it either, with Joshua Kimmich and Nathan Redmond taking similar treatment.

Now, Guardiola has now been spotted giving another lecture, this time to youngster Aleix Garcia after a pre-season game.

The 22-year-old, who was on loan at Girona last season, came on in the 70th minute against West Ham. He made an impact, but at this stage, every performance can be improved.

And that's where Guardiola steps in.

He pulled Garcia to one side, offering a one-on-one coaching session at the final whistle - a move that seems to be becoming a bit of a Pep trademark.

It was a lesson that went down well with the young Spaniard, who posted a video of the moment on Twitter and captioned it: 'Best teacher ever'.

Fellow manager Tim Sherwood, who was on commentary duty at the Asia Cup, was also impressed with what he saw.

"He's an absolutely fantastic advert for the game," Sherwood said.

"He's had his rest in the summer and now he's back to work. Every minute of every single day he will strive to make every player better within that club.

"Not just his first team players either but the young lads as well. He is an example to all managers out there. He leaves no stone unturned. That's why he wins more trophies than any other manager."

Fans were also loving it too, check out some of the best tweets below.