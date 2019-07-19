Frank Lampard has not enjoyed the best start to his Chelsea career.

In his first game as manager, the Blues conceded a late goal to draw to Irish side, Shamrock Rovers.

Chelsea won their next game against St Patricks 4-0, handing him his first win.

But he's now tasted his first defeat at the hands of Japanese outfit, Kawasaki Frontale.

Lampard fielded a strong side, with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Mateo Kovacic Jorginho and Pedro all starting.

However, they failed to find a way past their Japanese opponents.

And they would eventually lose the game late on when Leandro Damião headed home from close range.

Watch the winner below:

Of course, there's not too much to worry about.

It's still early days for Lampard as Chelsea manager.

Players will still be working up their fitness, while they will also be getting used to Lampard's tactics.

But, if their opening results are an indicator of how Chelsea will do under Lampard, it could be a very long season for the Blues...

Despite the defeat, Chelsea fans would have been encouraged to see Christian Pulisic play for the first time.

The United States international made his debut with 25 minutes remaining and immediately produced a neat turn to beat a defender.

He then could have had a penalty in the closing stages.

Lampard said after the game that he was pleased to have him at the club.

"He has been here a couple of days really in terms of training, so I have been really impressed," Lampard told ChelseaTV about Pulisic, per football.london.

"He's comfortable on the ball and I think he should have had a penalty towards the end of the game.

"He wants to try to take people on, the sort of player the fans are going to like so we have to give him a little bit of time to adapt slightly.

"But the way he has trained, the way he has come in with his personality looks great so I am really pleased to have him."

