Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has been named as one of the three inductees into the 2019 International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame.

Alongside Tendulkar, former South African speedster Allan Donald and two-time World Cup winning Australian women cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick join in the list of inductees.

Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to be inducted after the expiry of the mandatory period of five years since his international retirement in 2013.

Bishan Singh Bedi [2009], Sunil Gavaskar [2009], Kapil Dev [2009], Anil Kumble [2015] and Rahul Dravid [2018] are the other notable Indian players who previously gained the honour.

Attending the ceremony on Thursday evening in London, the 46-year-old said: “It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations.

“They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit.”

The maestro thanked his family and coach, who supported him in his international cricketing journey which spanned for 24 years.

Tendulkar added: “On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor.”

Regarded as the greatest batsman to have played the game along with the likes of Sir Don Bradman, the genius of Tendulkar is respected and adored across the globe.

“I am also thankful to all my captains, fellow players and the BCCI and the MCA administrators over the years for their support and for making me enjoy the game so much and for so long. I thank the ICC for this appreciation of my cricket career and I am happy to note that cricket continues to grow with three popular formats,” concluded Tendulkar.

Tributes poured in through social media as former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardena, Pakistan bowler Waqar Younis and Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir all took to Twitter to congratulate him.