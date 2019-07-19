Madison Square Garden, June 1 and the first loss for Anthony Joshua via a surprise win for the Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz Jr, the now heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua was the heavily backed favourite in the fight, but Ruiz Jr wasn't there just to make up the numbers, with Joshua saying in his documentary, "We're not in the business to take easy fights."

Remarkably, Ruiz knocked down the heavyweight champion four times and took the victory by a technical knockout in the seventh round.

The mini-documentary released late on Thursday night is a refreshingly honest take from the man himself, who opens up about the fight.

He assures us that he wasn't knocked out in sparring beforehand or even wobbled. "None of that has been true."

But what really is most notable of the video, and frankly the most eye-opening, is the immediate aftermath of the loss for him and his close-knit staff, coaches and friends.

David KD Ghansa, Joshua's school friend and operations manager, is pictured wiping away the tears in the dressing room after the fight.

It's evident any loss to any team within boxing is a tough one to take, but this one especially for someone so involved and close to the boxer, who he's not seen gasping on the canvas before.

In the dressing room, as he's coming to terms with it and talking to his father, he says: "You go back to the drawing board, you're taught you watch you study and then you become better, become stronger. And if you don't become stronger you become weaker from it."

Watch the documentary below. (Scroll to 14:00 to see the aftermath)

The most telling of the loss is that Anthony, despite losing, is humble in defeat. He took it well and was instantly looking forward to how he can learn from it and move forward. But one thing he reminds us is that, "The belts never represented me."



"I make boxing, boxing doesn't represent me. I'm a man before I held those belts. I was a respectful person before I held those belts. And I'll always be the same person when I retire and those belts aren't around my waist."

To help quash the rumours or any lies around what was going on at the time either before, during or after the fight, you see exactly what happened after and in the end you see AJ, the staff, friends and family having a laugh and being calm as they prepare to leave the venue.

A very professional, calm and collected, a true reflection of what a world champion represents.

AJ opted to invoke a rematch for his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles, set for either Cardiff or New York later this year.