Manchester United ‘make contact’ with Juventus over €70m-rated striker Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are in danger of losing striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan this summer.

Despite only arriving at Old Trafford for £75 million in 2017, reports suggest he's keen on relocating to Italy.

New Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte has made it clear he's an admirer of Lukaku, while the player himself has expressed his desire of joining Serie A one day.

It all seems to be falling into place, then. If the Belgian does leave, that would leave Man United with one less striker.

Marcus Rashford is more than capable of filling the void, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would ideally like to bring in a big name to replace Lukaku, should he leave.

According to sensational reports from Italy, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala could be that man.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Manchester club have 'made contact' with the Argentine over a potential transfer and that the 'track is open' for a move to develop.

Nicolo Schira, the journalist who wrote the story, claims that Juve want at least €80 million to part with Dybala, who's keen to stay in Turin.

The 25-year-old is said to be excited about the prospect of working with new boss Maurizio Sarri and despite not being a guaranteed starter at the club, he's not hellbent on leaving.

After all, walking away from Juve would see the South American swap almost guaranteed domestic success and a decent shot at Champions League glory, for the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Still, United fans can dream. Just imagine Dybala and Rashford in the same team. Their pace would be a frightening sight for any Premier League defender.

Those two, playing in front of Paul Pogba, would surely have Solskjaer's side challenging with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

But only time will tell if there's any truth to these reports.