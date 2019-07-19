With Valtteri Botas' contract due to expire this year, he has hinted at a possible move that would see him join Mercedes' rivals and second placed Ferrari.

A move that would see a change in the Mercedes team that has given Lewis Hamilton the podium to continue to break numerous records.

The Finnish driver awaits to see whether his contract will extend to 2020 and whether it will see him open to a possible move

His current contract ends this year, and Bottas has said: “I think I’ve shown the team that I deserve to stay at Mercedes, but we’ll have to wait a few more races."

Bottas also admits that he would have won more races if it hadn't been for Lewis Hamilton.

His teammate, who has seen consistent success so far this season, leads the way in the Drivers' Championship, but Bottas is adamant he wouldn't change anything.

The Finn said: "To be honest, I wouldn’t change anything, because the situation helps me progress."

It certainly seems beneficial for Mercedes to keep Bottas alongside Hamilton, but there is a real possibility that Toto Wolff and co. may look elsewhere for next season.

If that is the case, the Finn has no qualms in jumping ship and joining Ferrari.

"Me in Ferrari? Why not?," Bottas claims, which would surely make a big impact on the knock on effect to other possible driver changes.

It is only natural for a driver or sportsperson to continue to challenge from the front, and if that means leaving and progressing from the next team, then so be it. This would at least give him the best chance to remain competitive in F1.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports after the British Grand Prix: "Bottas defends in a spectacular way. He changes position and loses the race because the Safety Car came out at the wrong moment for him."

Wolff continued to praise him by saying: "That for me was his best race performance so far this season."