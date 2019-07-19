Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career may be in its twilight, but his ego certainly shows no signs of waning.

The Swede intended to end his glittering spell in Europe by winning titles with Manchester United, but that failed to materialise under Jose Mourinho.

Heading to the MLS might have dented the pride of a humbler man.

However, in the case of the 37-year-old, his move across the Atlantic has only entrenched his belief that he is far and away the standout player in the division.

Having described himself as a "God" and a "Ferrari amongst Fiats" - all this in a country where we're supposedly meant to chastise Megan Rapinoe's arrogance - Ibrahimovic does have a point.

The striker has won no fewer than 31 major honours over the past 18 years across spells with Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, and United.

There is an argument to be had, nevertheless, that he should be judged on his current level of performance.

It is not an argument that should be picked with Zlatan himself, however, as one reporter was bold enough to do.

When it was pointed out to him that Carlos Vela has a tally of 19 goals and 12 assists this season and that his team, Los Angeles, are top of the MLS, Ibrahimovic was not having any of it.

Pressed on if he was still the best in the MLS, he hit back:

"By far, because if he is in his prime, how old is he?"

"He's playing in MLS and he's in his prime? When I was 29, where was I?"

The reporter can be heard saying "in Europe", to which Ibrahimovic smiles: "Big difference, exactly."

There really is no comparing the two players, but Vela and LA are certainly enjoying a spectacular season.

On this occasion, Zlatan may have to settle for second best, something to which he won't take kindly, no doubt.

Could Ibrahimovic still do a job in a top European league? Have your say in the comments.