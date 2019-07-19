Grand Theft Auto's online casino finally set to open on Tuesday

Fans of Grand Theft Auto have probably been wondering whether they will ever see the grand opening of the casino that has been in the works for many years now.

Well, the good news is that Rockstar Games have recently announced that the opening will in fact take place next Tuesday; ending a five-year wait for the introduction.

The casino has been spotted on the GTA Online version for many years now, but it's always been closed with an 'opening soon' sign in front of the building.

This was first spotted a remarkable five years ago.

However, the wait is now officially over as they've announced it will be open this Tuesday.

Located on the corner of Vinewood Park Drive and Mirror Park Boulevard, the Diamond Casino and Resort will include the following: Three Card Poker, Blackjack, Roulette, slot machines, virtual horse racing and a lucky wheel.

It's an absolute gamblers paradise; as well as a fun little edition to an already action-packed game.

But that is certainly not all. Along with a lounge called the Inside Track, there is also a master penthouse. What does that mean? Well, the owner of said penthouse gets a VIP membership and access to VIP lounges, high-limit tables and special penthouse services such as aircraft and limousines.

In becoming an owner of the penthouse, it will also open doors to new missions and storylines for gamers.

Rockstar's official description for the new update reads: "The massive construction project on the corner of Vinewood Park Drive and Mirror Park Boulevard is nearing completion, radically changing the skyline of Los Santos forever.

"When the brand-new Diamond Casino & Resort opens its doors, one and all are welcome inside to visit, or to stay in the most luxurious residence in the entire state.

"More than just a place to let go of your inhibitions and your sense of the passage of time, The Diamond is the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, high-end living and a range of entertainment experiences you won't find anywhere else."

More information can be found on the Diamond Casino and Resort website, which explains in detail what to expect from the new addition.