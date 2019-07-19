Sergio Ramos is famed for being one of football's pantomime villains.

The Real Madrid centre-back is one of the best players around, but his temperament and mastery of the dark arts have made most of his headlines down the years.

Few have ever been involved in as many controversial incidents as Ramos, but boos from fans and hostility from players never seem to faze him.

Although, if he ever visits Anfield with Los Blancos again, he may be subjected to the biggest chorus of boos ever seen on a football pitch.

His tackle on Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final was one of the most talked about incidents of the modern era, one which Salah has never forgiven Ramos for.

And it seems the Spanish stalwart is now taking his dark arts away from the football pitch and focusing them on the environment.

That's because Spanish paper AS are reporting that the 33-year-old has been fined €250,000 for illegally chopping down centenary trees on the plot of land he built his new house on.

Neighbours called the police when between 60 and 90 trees, some over centuries old, were chopped down by Ramos' company Aguileña de Inversiones SA.

On top of the fine, Ramos must also replenish three times as many trees in the area in accordance with the City Council - this is subject to a potential appeal.

One of the weirdest football stories you will hear this year.

But if you're a professional footballer looking to build a new mansion with your millions, maybe keep Ramos' ordeal in the back of your mind, especially if there's a lot of foliage in the area...