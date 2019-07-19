It turns out that Huddersfield Town’s new kit, with ‘Paddy Power’ splashed across the front in large writing, was just a spoof.

After days of their fans fearing that it was genuine, the Championship club revealed that it was just a prank on Friday morning.

"I can only apologise to our fanbase for putting them through that," commercial director Sean Jarvis told BBC Radio Leeds.

"But out of the darkest hour comes the lightest moment."

There’s actually a positive spin on the PR stunt.

It’s all part of a campaign by Paddy Power for more unbranded football kits. Huddersfield’s actual kit for the 2019-20 season doesn’t feature a sponsor logo on it.

"The shirt is part of @paddypower's new #SaveOurShirt campaign; an initiative that is backing a move towards unbranded football kits, effectively returning the shirt back to the fans,” Huddersfield wrote in a tweet.

Poundland make offer to Newcastle

Hours after the hoax was announced, British store chain Poundland decided to join in the fun by poking fun at Newcastle United.

Poundland’s managing director Barry Williams sent a hilarious offer to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, offering to sponsor the Magpies’ kit for the new season.

“You share our love of not spending more than you need to, and you know the value of a pound,” the letter reads.

“When it comes to shelling out for players, you’re not really in Man City’s league.

“But you know, we quite like you for sticking to your principles. Who needs the hassle of sailing close to those UEFA Financial Fair Play rules.

“And with your inspirational appointment of Steve Bruce (Rafa who?), we’ll even throw in free tissues for fans over the next three years.”

Check out the Poundland’s tweet below.

Well played, Poundland.

Ashley has become a despised figure among Newcastle supporters for his refusal to invest in the squad.

And the departure of Benitez only increased the fans’ frustrations.

Poundland’s offer only serves to highlight the fact that they’re becoming a bit of a laughing stock.