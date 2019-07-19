So it was a prank all along.

Huddersfield revealed on Friday morning that their ‘Paddy Power’ kits, originally advertised as their kits for the 2019-20 season, were just a hoax, and part of a wider campaign.

The controversial ‘sash’ style shirt was launched alongside a campaign aimed at removing branding from football kits.

“The shirt is part of @paddypower's new #SaveOurShirt campaign; an initiative that is backing a move towards unbranded football kits, effectively returning the shirt back to the fans,” Huddersfield wrote in a tweet.

The Terriers, who won’t have a sponsor across their shirt this season, wore the ‘Paddy Power’ kits in their pre-season friendly against Rochdale on Wednesday.

It led many to believe that they were actually genuine.

But not only are Paddy Power actually trying to do something positive by encouraging clubs to ditch sponsorship, the kits are now going to be auctioned off.

Shirts will be signed by the players

Fifteen of the fake shirts worn in the 3-1 win against Rochdale went up for auction on Friday evening, with the money raised going to three local charities.

They are Huddersfield’s own registered charity, the Town Foundation, the Huddersfield Street Kitchen, which provides food and other essentials to homeless people, and Andy’s Man Club, a West Yorkshire-based charity that helps men in need of mental health support.

The shirts will be worn by the players who wore them against Rochdale.

The kits, sold on eBay, will start off at £50 and the auction will run for a week, expiring on Friday 26 July.

Click HERE to look at and bid on the shirts.

Huddersfield's actual 2019-20 kit

Huddersfield Town’s Chairman Phil Hodgkinson, said: “There has been a lot of interest around the reveal of our home shirt for the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

“Now, we believe the right thing to do is to auction off the shirts to help raise money for the Town Foundation, Andy’s Man Club and Huddersfield Street Kitchen; three fantastically worthwhile causes that make a real positive impact in the lives of children, young people and men in our community.

“This Football Club is in the heart of the local community and we understand the important role we play, so by doing this we hope to raise a large sum of money for these charities.”

Fair play, Huddersfield.