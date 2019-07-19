Algeria have won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 win over Senegal in the final.



It's the second time that they have won the tournament following their success in 1990.

Algeria opened the scoring in the second minute in remarkable circumstances.

Baghdad Bounedjah struck a shot from the edge of Senegal’s area that took a huge deflection off Salif Sane.

The ball looped high into the air and over the stranded Alfred Gomis, handing Algeria the perfect start.

Just 79 seconds were on the clock and Senegal suddenly had it all to do.

The rest of the first half passed without too much drama, although Senegal ended the first 45 minutes by seeing more of the ball.

Bounedjah's winner

Senegal thought they got just what they needed as they sought their way back into the match on the hour mark - a penalty.

Adlene Guedioura was seemingly penalised for a handball inside the penalty box when Ismaila Sarr's cross was blasted straight at his arm, but the decision was overturned after the referee consulted VAR.

Senegal had a great chance to score in the 67th minute when M'Baye Niang met a long ball and rounded the goalkeeper, but he couldn't get his shot on target.

It was a huge moment and one that Niang and Senegal would live to regret.

They couldn't find a trophy and Algeria lifted the trophy.

Algeria had been the best team in the tournament heading into the final, winning all three group games including a 1-0 win against their opponents in the final, Senegal.

They went on to beat Guinea 3-0 in the last-16 before defeating Ivory Coast on penalties in the quarter-final.

Then came a semi-final against Nigeria, in which Riyad Mahrez's last-gasp free-kick secured a 2-1 win and a place in the final.

Senegal, meanwhile, picked up six points in the group stages and won all of their knockout games 1-0.

They beat Uganda and Benin, before overcoming Tunisia in the semi-final thanks to an own goal in extra-time.

The final saw two of the best players in the Premier League in Mahrez and Mane go head-to-head.

Mahrez just helped Manchester City win the title, while Mane was a Champions League winner with Liverpool.

Both players finished the tournament with three goals apiece, although Mane was responsible for missing two penalties.

Yet it's Mahrez who's come out on top, just like he did in the Premier League battle.