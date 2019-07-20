Algeria are the new champions of Africa.

The North African nation won their first AFCON for 29 years last night in Cairo, beating Sadio Mane's Senegal 1-0 in a a very gritty, niggly final.

Baghdad Bounedjah scored the only goal of the game on 79 seconds thanks to one of the cruelest deflections you will ever see.

His tame shot looped up off of Senegalese defender Salif Sane and left Alfred Gomis stranded in the goal.

Algeria pretty much shut up shop after, with Riyad Mahrez having to do more defensive work than usual.

The Manchester City star had been electric at the tournament, scoring a stunning free-kick to beat Nigeria in the semi-final - which was also the last kick of the game.

And Mahrez's first major honour on the international scene caps off a pretty outrageous season for the mercurial winger.

The 28-year-old scooped a domestic treble with City - as well as the Community Shield - and has now added to the AFCON to complete an unprecedented quadruple.

Mahrez will have to fight for bragging rights in the City dressing room, as Ederson and Gabriel Jesus both won the Copa America with Brazil.

Portuguese star Bernardo Silva also led his team to the inaugural UEFA Nations League crown after winning the treble with City.

In Mahrez's 58 games in all competitions, he scored 17 goals and notched 15 assists.

City and Guardiola are lucky to have him in the squad and he surely has a big part to play in 2019/20 with the club chasing Champions League glory for the first time.

And when he lines up against bitter rivals Liverpool, he surely has to give Mane and Mohamed Salah a casual reminder that he and his Algerian teammates are the kings of Africa.