Football

Edson Alvarez's first interview as an Ajax player was interesting.

Ajax's new signing Edson Alvarez basically labelled the club a 'stepping stone'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ajax have completed the signing of versatile Mexican centre-back Edson Alvarez.

The talented 21-year-old - who can also play at right-back and in midfield - arrived from Club America in a £14m deal and he is expected to be the man to fill the boots of the departed Matthijs de Ligt.

Ajax's captain from last season recently joined Juventus for around £65m and there will be a huge hole left in the defence as a result.

But in Alvarez, they have a player with huge potential and the presence of Daley Blind will help the Mexican settle in to his new role.

However, Alvarez probably hasn't helped himself during his first interview since completing his move to Europe.

He basically calls Ajax a stepping stone, stating his intent to move on to England or Italy.

Alvarez says: "I see myself in England or Italy, in important clubs. But now I'm only focused on Ajax."

Is Ajax not important enough, Edson?

While most players use the Dutch club as a stepping stone, it's wise not to basically say just that before kicking a ball for them.

The onus will now be on Alvarez to back up his words in the Eredivisie, a league that can be unforgiving.

Alvarez in action vs USA

Some of the football may not be up to the standard of the Premier League or Serie A, but there's still a high number of brilliant players ready to make Alvarez's adaptation very difficult.

The Mexican will at least come into the dressing room brimming with the added confidence of winning a major International trophy.

Mexico defeated USA in the final of the Gold Cup, making it two trophies in 2019 for Alvarez after winning the Copa MX with Club America.

Topics:
Ajax
Football
Edson Alvarez
Daley Blind
Mexico Football

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again