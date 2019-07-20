Ajax have completed the signing of versatile Mexican centre-back Edson Alvarez.

The talented 21-year-old - who can also play at right-back and in midfield - arrived from Club America in a £14m deal and he is expected to be the man to fill the boots of the departed Matthijs de Ligt.

Ajax's captain from last season recently joined Juventus for around £65m and there will be a huge hole left in the defence as a result.

But in Alvarez, they have a player with huge potential and the presence of Daley Blind will help the Mexican settle in to his new role.

However, Alvarez probably hasn't helped himself during his first interview since completing his move to Europe.

He basically calls Ajax a stepping stone, stating his intent to move on to England or Italy.

Alvarez says: "I see myself in England or Italy, in important clubs. But now I'm only focused on Ajax."

Is Ajax not important enough, Edson?

While most players use the Dutch club as a stepping stone, it's wise not to basically say just that before kicking a ball for them.

The onus will now be on Alvarez to back up his words in the Eredivisie, a league that can be unforgiving.

Some of the football may not be up to the standard of the Premier League or Serie A, but there's still a high number of brilliant players ready to make Alvarez's adaptation very difficult.

The Mexican will at least come into the dressing room brimming with the added confidence of winning a major International trophy.

Mexico defeated USA in the final of the Gold Cup, making it two trophies in 2019 for Alvarez after winning the Copa MX with Club America.