Being a Premier League manager is one of the toughest jobs on the planet.

While the pay is brilliant, the pressure that comes with it is beyond the levels most normal humans can cope with.

One poor result and you're hammered on social media, in the back page of every newspaper and left sat in your chair wondering if you'll be employed in 24 hours time.

So when managers succeed in the world's most popular league, you simply have to applaud them.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has taken management in England to a different level in recent years, recording the first ever 100-point season in 2017/18.

As such, the Spaniard boasts a frankly ridiculous points-per-game ratio.

With 114 Premier League fixtures under his belt, Guardiola has managed to earn 2.42 points-per-game, losing just 12 times in total.

The closest manager to the City boss is the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson with 2.16 points-per-game across his 810 matches in charge of Manchester United.

Fergie's record is arguably more impressive than Guardiola's, as he's managed to maintain such an impressive figure over a lengthy time period.

You can view the full top 20 below thanks to Opta - and there are certainly some surprises.

THE TOP 20

Antonio Conte wasn't bad at Chelsea, was he? Jose Mourinho's 2.14 points-per-game across 305 matches is mighty impressive too.

Unai Emery ahead of Mauricio Pochettino is one for Arsenal fans to cheer, although, a lot of that will be down to the latter's time with Southampton.

The only English manager to make the cut is former Liverpool boss Roy Evans, with former Reds Rafa Benitez and Kenny Dalglish just ahead of him.

Current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp boasts a very healthy ratio after amassing 97 points and losing just one game in 2018/19.

The German's record is likely to get even better down the years and he could be the next manager to surpass Fergie and challenge Guardiola.

Unless Frank Lampard or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer crash the party...