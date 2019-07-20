It has been nearly two months since Jordan Henderson raised the Champions League trophy into Spanish skies on that sweltering night in Madrid.



Liverpool’s clinical performance to dispatch Tottenham Hotspur saw them secure their sixth European title as goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi proved enough.



After falling agonizingly short of their first Premier League title, the win at the Wanda Metropolitano was just reward for what had been a fantastic season.



The Reds were six feet under after their semi-final first-leg defeat to Barcelona but, against all odds, they roared back to clinch their place in the final.



They were always the favourites from that point on, and you just knew they weren’t going to let another trophy slip through their grasp.

Since that famous night, Liverpool fans the world over have been doing their utmost to ensure that rival fans simply don’t forget their achievement from June 1st.



Kopites have come up with a glut of creative ways to make sure that just about every person on earth knows that they won it for the sixth time.



In Australia, fans even hired a plane to fly a banner over a Manchester United training session that read; “Liverpool, 6 times Champions of Europe.”



Now, another fan has made the most of his two seconds of fame after getting himself on camera as the world-famous cycle race, the Tour de France, ambled past.



As the race moved through a difficult hilly phase, the fan can be seen in the background unmistakably holding up six fingers and grinning from ear to ear.





Brilliant - they’re everywhere, aren’t they?



Liverpool will now have their sights set on going one better in the Premier League this season as they aim to end that long, painful wait for domestic glory.



They kick off their season on August 4th when they take on rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley before opening their domestic challenge at home to Norwich City.



With six European titles under their belt, Klopp will be desperate to make even more history by securing the clubs nineteenth English title.



Imagine Liverpool fans trying to hold up nineteen fingers this time next year.



Scenes.