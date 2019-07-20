Liverpool’s pre-season has stepped up a notch as they approach the start of the Premier League campaign.

After friendly victories against Tranmere and Bradford, the Reds have flown to America to play three exhibition matches.

First up was Borussia Dortmund at the Notre Dame stadium.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all in club action for the first time since helping Liverpool win the Champions League in Madrid on June 1.

But there are still no new major signings for Kopites to get excited about.

The closest Liverpool fans will get to a new signing in the first-team is the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a serious knee injury during Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final victory over Roma at Anfield back April 2018.

The midfielder had to wait a year to make his return to first-team action, making two substitute appearances towards the end of the campaign.

Can he return to his best during 2019/20?

He’s certainly been working hard and he’s going to have a full pre-season as he attempts to force his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

And if his performance against Dortmund is anything to go by, he might just do that.

The Ox played 60 minutes and was Liverpool’s best player on the pitch during their 3-2 defeat.

He showed energy, ran with the ball and produced several excellent passes to the front men.

Check out his highlights:

That skill to escape two Dortmund players, though…

Fans hate the saying but Oxlade-Chamberlain will be like a new signing this season.

Even captain Jordan Henderson has admitted that the 25-year-old has looked good in training recently.

"He was always positive, always happy around the team, always there to support us when we needed him. He was a massive part for us off the field and this season I hope he's a massive part on the field as well," the skipper said.