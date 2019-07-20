Liverpool Football Club is one of the most recognisable brands on the planet.



The Merseyside club has millions of fans all over the world and, after they clinched a famous sixth European Cup, that number continues to grow.



Jurgen Klopp has revolutionised the club since his arrival in October 2015, hauling them out of the muck of mediocrity they had grown accustomed to.



Now, the Reds are back where they belong - challenging for domestic titles and conquering the continent.



After coming painfully close to finally ending their Premier League drought last season, Klopp and the boys will be hoping to go one better in 2019/20.

With that in mind, the Reds have jetted off to the United States to ramp up their pre-season preparations.



Klopp has taken a strong squad with him too as their Premier League opener at home to newly-promoted Norwich City rapidly approaches.



They kicked off their American tour with a friendly against old friends Borussia Dortmund at the world-famous Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.



The home of the ‘Fighting Irish’ was jam-packed with excited Kopites desperate to get a look at the reigning European champions.



While American fans are often given their fair share of stick by European based fans, they proved to be a fantastic crowd, belting out one of the best renditions of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” you could ever hope to hear.





Incredible.



Reports suggest that over 40,000 people were in attendance for the friendly that ended 3-2 in favour of the Germans.



Goals from Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster weren’t enough for Liverpool as they suffered their first defeat of pre-season.





The Reds will now take on Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon before returning to European shores for further friendlies against Napoli and Lyon.



A Community Shield clash with Manchester City will then act as a marvellous curtain-raiser before the Premier League finally roars into action again.



We can’t wait.