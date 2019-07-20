WWE is expected to be the best that professional wrestling and sports entertainment has to offer, so fans have high expectations of the company.

From time to time, however, the standard of the shows is not high and WWE receives criticism as a result. In essence, especially over the past few months, it's been cool to hate WWE.

The rise of AEW has made it easier for fans to hate WWE, as there's now an alternative company to watch. Seth Rollins though thinks it goes deeper than that, and rightfully so.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Rollins was asked why it is cool to hate WWE. The Beastslayer respond by saying it's because WWE is a dynasty like the New York Yankees.

He said: “We’re the New York Yankees. It’s easy to hate the New England Patriots. We’re those teams, we’re the dynasty. It’s easy to hate us, but we’re still the most popular company in the world at what we do.

"We’re so far beyond being a wrestling company that it’s very easy to point the finger and hate on us. That’s the cool thing to do, it makes perfect sense to me, it’s how it’s always been in sports and entertainment, you always hate the big guy. It’s fine, I’m not upset about it at all.

"I just want people to understand and appreciate the things we go through and the fact that we’re always trying to do our best. Nobody is taking it easy, nobody is just getting by.

"Everybody from top to bottom, every department in the entire company is putting in as much work as they possibly can to make this the best.”

A lot of fans would argue that they don't criticise WWE for fun, but because they expect better from a talent pool and a writing team that's supposed to be the best in the business.

As of late, however, that team has not been delivering inside the ring, as evident by the attendances at all live events stretching from pay-per-views, to Raw and SmackDown weekly shows, to live events.

The vast majority of the criticism is aimed towards the creative team too as fans know the talent in the ring is only performing with the material that is being provided for them.