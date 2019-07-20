It is pretty hard to overstate just how much Liverpool fans love Jurgen Klopp.

Since taking over the reins of the Merseyside club in late 2015, Klopp has had the Anfield faithful falling deeper and deeper in love with his every move.

The German boss has completely changed the fortunes of the club in his four-year stay, turning the Reds from a bit of a laughing stock to absolute world-beaters.

Klopp was within an inch of ending Liverpool’s painful Premier League title drought but made absolutely sure in the Champions League final on June 1st.

Having lost a string of finals, Klopp’s side did the business in Madrid to lift their sixth European Cup.

All of Klopp’s brilliant hard work had finally paid off.

The Reds are currently in the United States as they prepare to mount another challenge on the holy grail that is domestic glory.

Klopp and co. will be desperate to go one better this time out and will know the importance of getting a good pre-season in.

Despite being beaten by Borussia Dortmund last night, Liverpool fans will have liked what they saw from the likes of Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

However, if you were to ask any of the 40,000 plus fans present at the Notre Dame Stadium what they would do if given five minutes with Klopp, they would probably all have said the same thing.

Ask the big man for one of his famous bear hugs.

In the post-match press conference, one journalist thought he would try his luck and did just that.

Lucky man.

Many a Liverpool fan would give anything for one of those hugs so we hope the man made the most of it.

On top of that, Klopp couldn’t quite believe the resemblance the journalist bore to himself.

What a lovely moment.

What would you give for Jurgen bear-hug?