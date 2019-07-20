The summer transfer window is still wide open, but we've already seen a number of massive moves ahead of the 2019/20 season.
Antione Griezmann was finally announced as a Barcelona player earlier this month, bringing that long-running saga to an end.
He's been replaced at Atletico Madrid by Joao Felix, who moved to Spain from Benfica for €126 million.
Despite being just 19-years-old, the Portuguese forward has become the fourth most expensive player in history.
But he's not the only young star who's moved for big money this summer. Just a few days ago, Juventus announced the signing of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.
The Serie A champions spent €75 million to land their man, but at just 19, he'll be a big investment for the future too.
Those two teenage transfers have us thinking - just how valuable would a starting XI of the world's best youngsters be?
Well, thanks to Transfermarkt, we know it would be worth a massive €450 million. Check out the full team below.
That is one very expensive team and it's hard to believe that everyone in there is under 20.
Of course, a few big names feature - with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho the most valuable at €100 million.
His fellow Englishman, Phil Foden, also takes a position in the XI, worth a mere €25 million in comparison.
Interestingly, Transfermarkt only value Felix at €70 million, despite moving for almost double that earlier this summer. It seems Benfica's high release clause ensured they got a very good price.
A few less notable names in the team include Legia Warszawa's Radoslaw Majecki, who takes the title of most valuable teenage goalkeeper, worth just €5 million.
He's the only bargain buy in this squad.
Foden's midfield partner, Sandro Tonali, is also a rather unknown name. He plays for Brescia in Serie A and given his value, is certainly one to keep an eye on.
Despite being a team full of teenagers, this starting XI is worth more than most of Europe's top clubs. The future certainly looks bright.