The summer transfer window is still wide open, but we've already seen a number of massive moves ahead of the 2019/20 season. 

Antione Griezmann was finally announced as a Barcelona player earlier this month, bringing that long-running saga to an end. 

He's been replaced at Atletico Madrid by Joao Felix, who moved to Spain from Benfica for €126 million. 

Despite being just 19-years-old, the Portuguese forward has become the fourth most expensive player in history. 

But he's not the only young star who's moved for big money this summer. Just a few days ago, Juventus announced the signing of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.  

The Serie A champions spent €75 million to land their man, but at just 19, he'll be a big investment for the future too. 

Those two teenage transfers have us thinking - just how valuable would a starting XI of the world's best youngsters be? 

Well, thanks to Transfermarkt, we know it would be worth a massive €450 million. Check out the full team below.   

p1dg7e9a0eb4mcte1jsv6j71p1v9.jpg

That is one very expensive team and it's hard to believe that everyone in there is under 20.

Of course, a few big names feature - with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho the most valuable at €100 million.

His fellow Englishman, Phil Foden, also takes a position in the XI, worth a mere €25 million in comparison.

p1dg7ebf8r5efk2u1c1t8b195lb.jpg

Interestingly, Transfermarkt only value Felix at €70 million, despite moving for almost double that earlier this summer. It seems Benfica's high release clause ensured they got a very good price. 

A few less notable names in the team include Legia Warszawa's Radoslaw Majecki, who takes the title of most valuable teenage goalkeeper, worth just €5 million. 

He's the only bargain buy in this squad. 

p1dg7ecc4k19sa1vcm13emnno9f6d.jpg

Foden's midfield partner, Sandro Tonali, is also a rather unknown name. He plays for Brescia in Serie A and given his value, is certainly one to keep an eye on. 

Despite being a team full of teenagers, this starting XI is worth more than most of Europe's top clubs. The future certainly looks bright.

