Next Monday's RAW in Tampa is set to be very special, with WWE inviting back stars of the past to appear on a reunion show.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and Rick Flair are all booked to appear, as is fellow Attitude Era star Sgt. Slaughter.

Ahead of Monday's show, the Hall of Famer gave GiveMeSport an exclusive interview and shared his thoughts on the RAW Reunion, a return to the Attitude Era and even an exciting idea for a new brand.

"I was so happy when I got the call from WWE asking if I was available. I love going to Tampa, just to be part of WWE RAW Reunion is a great honour," the former WWF star said.

Next week will offer a rather unique chance for the current roster to mix with those that came before them - and that's something the Sargent is looking forward to.

In fact, he's been keeping a close eye on what the superstars are up to - picking out Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins for praise.

"I’m liking Kevin Owens, what he’s doing. Doing the Stone Cold Steve Austin Stunner and not putting up with the promotion and being bossed around.

"He’s finally put his foot down and decided he’s not going to take it anymore. I like that.

"Of course, it doesn't get much better than Seth Rollins. He's a great performer, a great man on the mic and works real hard.

"It’s fun to walk into the arena and run into the talent of today. The respect they show us, the superstars that paved the road for them [is great]."

Like many of the other stars set to appear on Monday's show, Sgt. Slaughter played a role during the Attitude Era, feuding with the likes of D-Generation X and Kurt Angle.

Reports of WWE returning to that style of programming have been rife over recent months and he's hopeful that the company will soon be turning back the clock.

"I hope so, I really hope so. They raised the bar so much on other aspects of WWE so I’d like to see it get back to what we did in the Attitude Era," Slaughter said.

"No holds barred types of wrestling. In the ring, in cages, or cells, rather than [battling on] the mic. If you’re not with it you’ve got to get with it.

In fact, the Hall of Famer believes WWE could benefit from creating a separate brand to showcase that style of hardcore wrestling.

"They've got NXT, RAW, SmackDown... maybe they need to have another brand that does that type of style, anything goes," he suggested.

"The brand would have to be for those that are free from injuries. That was the problem with the Attitude Era, guys got beat up and too hurt to perform."

When pressed on who he'd like to see lead that brand, Sgt. Slaughter picked two bruisers who made quite an impression at Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV.

"[Baron] Corbin is one. To do what he did to Becky Lynch shows that he doesn’t care about anything.

"He’ll do anything to make the next step up the ladder. Brock Lesnar too, he’s a proven winner."

It's hard to argue that a brand with old school, hardcore wrestling wouldn't get attention from WWE fans and if the likes of Corbin and Lesnar could lead it, that would create even more of a buzz.

Perhaps Vince McMahon should take notes from one of his Hall of Famers. And who knows, maybe this RAW Reunion could be the first step towards a return to the Attitude Era.