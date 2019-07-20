The Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga finally came to an end when Italian giants Juventus clinched the signature of the Dutch wunderkind.



De Ligt was one of the hottest properties in Europe after leading a young Ajax side to within seconds of an unprecedented Champions League final.



On their way to that final four, the young guns from Amsterdam knocked out European superpowers Real Madrid and Juventus before falling to the final kick of the tie against Tottenham.



Their performances didn’t go unnoticed and already the richest and most powerful clubs in the game have swooped in to sign their top talent.



Frenkie De Jong was snapped up by Barcelona long before the season even ended and it was only a matter of time before De Ligt followed him out of the exit door.

The only question really was where would he end up, with a whole host of clubs being linked with his signature.



In the end, it was Juventus who got the business done, agreeing on a £67 million deal with the Dutch champions.



It has been a fantastic off-season in Turin, as De Ligt joined the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Gianluigi Buffon in signing for the Serie A champions.



However, according to De Ligt, all the confusion surrounding his future was quite trivial, as there was only one place he wanted to go.

According to a report in Voetbalzone, De Ligt told his agent that he wanted to join the Italian side immediately after the UEFA Nations League final.



“I tried to shut myself off as much as possible, but you always get something with it,” said De Ligt.



“At a certain point it was a bit tiring. The most insane message I read was that I wouldn’t go to Paris Saint-Germain because I wanted to earn more than Kylian Mbappé. What nonsense.”



Speaking on his new surroundings though, it seems De Ligt has settled in well and is already starting to strike up a bond with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.



The two were seen chatting the aftermath of the Nations League final with many fans thinking that the Portuguese superstar was trying to convince the defender to pick Juventus.



“Everyone helps me and provides a nice welcome. Cristiano Ronaldo briefly recalled our argument after the Nations League final in June. ‘Agent Ronaldo,’ he joked about himself.”



Ronaldo - not just one of the best footballers to have ever lived.

De Ligt claims that the conversation had little influence on his final decision but the chance to play alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is an absolute dream for any footballer.



With De Ligt at the heart of their defence, Juventus look very capable of finally ending their European title drought.



What a team they could prove to be this season.