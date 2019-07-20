Didier Drogba was the greatest striker Chelsea have had in the Premier League era.

His impressive record of 164 goals in 381 games alone proves that.

But the Ivorian did more than just score. He became a leader at Stamford Bridge and together with John Terry and Frank Lampard, found incredible success.

In nine seasons with the Blues, Drogba won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He's also the man that's credited with delivering the Champions League - a trophy that became owner Roman Abramovich's obsession.

Until 2012, the Blues had come up short in the competition, but thanks to that famous header and the winning penalty in Munich, Drogba guided his club to European glory.

Knowing what we know now, it's hard to believe that the striker was relatively unknown when he signed for Chelsea on July 20th, 2004.

He moved from Marseille for £24 million - which was considered a premium 15 years ago - and even Abramovich had his doubts.

But Jose Mourinho didn't, and he's often spoken about how he was able to bring a 26-year-old Drogba to Stamford Bridge.

"Drogba is the kind of guy who is so loyal that he never forgot that I took him from Marseille to the ​Premier League, where he was not even expected," the manager said in January.

"He had already played for Guingamp, Marseille, Le Mans, so when I took him to ​Chelsea I remember clearly Abramovich was asking me, ‘Who? Who do you want as a striker?'

"With all the big names in Europe at that time, I said Drogba. ‘Who is he? Where’s he playing?’ I said 'Mr Abramovich - pay. pay, and don’t speak.'

"And Didier was an iconic player for Chelsea, for the Premier League."

Since Drogba left the club four years ago, the Blues haven't ever really been able to replace him. Diego Costa came close, but even he wasn't quite on the Ivorian's level.

Supporters will just be glad that Mourinho was able to convince Abramovich to sign him 15 years ago.

After All, Drogba played a huge part in establishing Chelsea as one of the biggest clubs in the world and in doing so, also made himself a club legend who fans won't ever forget.