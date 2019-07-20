Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return to WWE by appearing live in the ring on Monday Night Raw to attack Finn Balor.

With Balor in the middle of the ring, the lights in the arena went out and, debuting as The Fiend, Wyatt delivered a Sister Abigail to him.

After several well-received promo packages prior to Monday, his debut on Raw went down really well with WWE fans. Now his booking needs to be managed in order to not ruin his momentum.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray Dudley spoke about Bray Wyatt’s new character and how he should be booked.

He argued that The Fiend should be protected just like The Undertaker was when he first debuted in WWE.

Dudley said, via Wrestling Inc: “The key to this working and having longevity is Bray Wyatt and the willingness to protect this character. The same way the Undertaker protected the Undertaker, you have to.

"This is a special character that cannot be overexposed, it cannot be allowed to get burnt out.”

He continued: “If you pick your spots with Bray Wyatt, just like they did Monday night, you will have something special. If I’m Bray Wyatt, I’m looking at a couple of the hurdles the Undertaker had to get over with that character, that is very similar to the fiend character, right now.

"I want to keep myself fresh, nothing can be prostituted, nothing can be given away, nothing should be done with the fiend that is a throwaway and doesn’t even matter, everything has to mean something.

“If you take a look at the fiend, it’s really kind of a gimmicky gimmick. This is like Doink was taken to the millionth level. You don’t want it to get stale, how do you not make it stale? You make it special.

"You don’t do it every single week, you find the right people at the right time, and the right time is when you normally expect it to happen the least.”

It's still very early days for Wyatt and The Fiend, but it can easily be ruined early on if he's booked incorrectly. If they protect him like they did back in the day with The Undertaker, it could be something special.