Manchester United beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Singapore on Saturday afternoon to record their third straight pre-season victory.

Mason Greenwood, on as a second-half substitute, scored a brilliant winner with just under 15 minutes remaining.

The 17-year-old, who also scored in the 4-0 win over Leeds United earlier this week, banged in an unstoppable left-footed strike from inside the box.

This was a confident and convincing victory from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Red Devils have looked impressive all pre-season but, against top opposition, this was their best performance so far.

United dominated the opening 45 minutes and Solskjaer, for the third match in a row, will have been impressed with his players’ performance levels.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, in particular, was superb.

The 21-year-old right-back, who joined the Red Devils in a £50 million move from Crystal Palace earlier this summer, drew the biggest first-half cheer from the crowd in the sixth minute with a perfectly-timed slide tackle.

He continued to win every challenge as the first half wore on. Nobody has managed to get past the man nicknamed ’The Spider’ so far this summer.

At the opposite end of the pitch, it was Luke Shaw who went closest to breaking the deadlock early on from a shot from outside the box.

Daniel James, who started the match on the right flank but switched back to the left after a quiet opening 25 minutes, missed a better opportunity to score in the closing stages of the first half.

The Welshman impressed in the wins over Perth Glory and Leeds United but today’s display suggests there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

David de Gea was virtually a spectator in the United goal. Antonio Conte’s side rarely troubled the Spanish goalkeeper or the United defenders.

Anthony Martial went close to scoring at the end of the first half following some neat interplay with Jesse Lingard. The two then combined again early in the second half and Lingard saw a shot cleared off the line.

For the first time this summer, Solskjaer opted against making any changes to his starting line-up, suggesting this might be the XI he has in mind for the Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 11.

Nemanja Matic then hit the post before Pogba produced one of the best moments of United’s pre-season campaign so far.

The French midfielder showed world-class close control to dribble past several Inter players before forcing a save from Samir Handanovic with a strike from range.

Magnificent.

We also saw a fantastic recovery run and tackle from Wan-Bissaka, who already appears to have secured United’s right-back spot ahead of the start of the new season.

Solskjaer then substituted the whole team and sent on a new XI in their place, including the likes of Fred, Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong.

Ashley Young also came on to captain the side and, according to journalists inside the National Stadium, was booed by the United fans.

A lot of overseas supporters clearly wanted to see the back of the 34-year-old this summer.

But it was Greenwood who sent the United fans happy with his goal.

The teenager is two-footed - Solskjaer recently said he can take free-kicks and penalties with both left and right feet - and he proved it here.

The England Under-18 international then went close to doubling his tally with a strike that hit the bar following excellent work from Chong down the left.

All in all, another very encouraging performance from United, who face Tottenham in their next International Champions Cup match next week.