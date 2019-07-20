Manchester United continued their impressive start to pre-season with a 1-0 win against Inter Milan in Singapore.

It may not have been a classic but the Premier League side were on top for most of the match and their efforts were rewarded by Mason Greenwood's winner.

The 17-year-old is really starting to make a name for himself ahead of the 2019/20 season, scoring two in his last two games.

As well as netting against Inter, Greenwood also found the net early on in United's 4-0 rout against Leeds.

His first goal for the senior side may have been a rather simple tap-in, but the youngster's second was very impressive.

Collecting the ball inside the box, he cut back onto his left foot and fired an effort past four defenders and goalkeeper Samir Handanovic to settle the friendly.

Check out Greenwood's goal against Milan below.

On top of his goal, the forward also produced a classy roulette to turn away from a couple of opponents later on in the game.

At just 17, he also registered some impressive stats today, finishing with 100% pass accuracy, six touches in the box, three shots and one goal.

It's fair to say then, that Greenwood's performance was a highlight for many and his recent form is even drawing comparisons to Robin van Persie.

It may be a bit early to start suggesting that, but it's not out of the question to argue that he could play a part in Man United's opening league fixture against Chelsea next month.

In fact, even before Saturday's impressive performance, Solskjaer hinted that Greenwood will break through next season.

"He's got a chance to start that one [against Chelsea]. Yeah, definitely." the manager said.

"He's capable, more than capable, and he'll always be there, in and around the box creating chances, and I won't say that's not a possibility.

"It's a good possibility if he keeps going as he does. Difficult to keep players out that perform well."

Good news United fans, the future looks very bright.

