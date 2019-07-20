Football

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pace to get back after losing the ball v Inter Milan was scary

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made an impressive start to his Manchester United career.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Red Devils in a £50 million move from Crystal Palace this summer, caught the eye on his debut against Perth Glory last weekend.

He then made a similarly positive impression in the 4-0 win over Leeds United earlier this week.

The England Under-21 international played 45 minutes in both of those matches but was given just over an hour against Inter Milan on Saturday.

Wan-Bissaka showed once again why United decided to shell out so much money to secure his signature. He was almost flawless.

He drew the biggest first-half cheer from the crowd inside Singapore’s National Stadium with a perfectly-timed slide tackle in the sixth minute.

No Inter player managed to get the better of him during the 63 minutes he was on the pitch.

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

And there was one moment in particular from Wan-Bissaka which delighted United fans on social media.

Shortly before he was subbed off - along with the rest of United’s starting XI - Wan-Bissaka saw a pass intercepted by Dalbert Henrique.

The Brazilian winger is no slouch but, despite his best efforts, couldn’t get away from ‘The Spider’.

Wan-Bissaka showed off some scary pace to catch the Inter winger before producing another perfect slide tackle.

He goes to ground a lot - more than most coaches would probably recommend - but he always seems to win the ball.

“His performance was a good one,” Solskjaer said of Wan-Bissaka in his post-match press conference, “he’s just growing and growing and growing with his teammates.”

Wan-Bissaka has almost certainly nailed down United’s right-back spot for the beginning of the season.

Perth Glory v Manchester United

He faces competition from Diogo Dalot and Axel Tuanzebe but Wan-Bissaka has already shown enough in pre-season to convince Solskjaer that he needs to play week-in, week-out when the competitive games get underway.

Wan-Bissaka, who has won all nine of his attempted pre-season tackles, was named Man of the Match for his performance against Inter.

Here’s how United fans reacted to his latest eye-catching display…

