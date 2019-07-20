Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made an impressive start to his Manchester United career.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Red Devils in a £50 million move from Crystal Palace this summer, caught the eye on his debut against Perth Glory last weekend.

He then made a similarly positive impression in the 4-0 win over Leeds United earlier this week.

The England Under-21 international played 45 minutes in both of those matches but was given just over an hour against Inter Milan on Saturday.

Wan-Bissaka showed once again why United decided to shell out so much money to secure his signature. He was almost flawless.

He drew the biggest first-half cheer from the crowd inside Singapore’s National Stadium with a perfectly-timed slide tackle in the sixth minute.

No Inter player managed to get the better of him during the 63 minutes he was on the pitch.

And there was one moment in particular from Wan-Bissaka which delighted United fans on social media.

Shortly before he was subbed off - along with the rest of United’s starting XI - Wan-Bissaka saw a pass intercepted by Dalbert Henrique.

The Brazilian winger is no slouch but, despite his best efforts, couldn’t get away from ‘The Spider’.

Wan-Bissaka showed off some scary pace to catch the Inter winger before producing another perfect slide tackle.

He goes to ground a lot - more than most coaches would probably recommend - but he always seems to win the ball.

“His performance was a good one,” Solskjaer said of Wan-Bissaka in his post-match press conference, “he’s just growing and growing and growing with his teammates.”

Wan-Bissaka has almost certainly nailed down United’s right-back spot for the beginning of the season.

He faces competition from Diogo Dalot and Axel Tuanzebe but Wan-Bissaka has already shown enough in pre-season to convince Solskjaer that he needs to play week-in, week-out when the competitive games get underway.

Wan-Bissaka, who has won all nine of his attempted pre-season tackles, was named Man of the Match for his performance against Inter.

Here’s how United fans reacted to his latest eye-catching display…