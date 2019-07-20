Becky Lynch is the biggest superstar in WWE today following her historic win in the first women's main event of WrestleMania earlier this year.

While her underdog persona has now become an established champion following three successful defenses of her Raw Women's Championship over the last three pay-per-views, some believe changes to The Man have gone further than that.

Speaking on Busted Open, Mark Henry made the argument that Lynch has left the underdog persona behind and is now giving off a more 'arrogant' vibe that he feels doesn't fit.

Henry said, via Wrestling Inc: "Let's go back to the Becky that was the underdog, that didn't get an opportunity, that work her whole life, and then somewhere along the lines they go to where The Rock used to talk about himself in the third person.

"Don't do that. That arrogance thing is not for her, that's for Baron Corbin, that's for Sami Zayn. If you want to be over, don't be an assh---.

"Be the person that's like, 'Look, I'm fighting for the fans. I never had anybody stand up for me.' That's what I want her to be, 'Nobody ever stood up for me. I had to do it myself.' That's what I want out of Becky. That's the way it was."

The Man didn't like being called 'arrogant' so she responded to the criticism by saying in a tweet that she has delivered on everything she said she would do.

Lynch said: "A woman who told the world she was coming after the posters, the titles, the billboards and the headlines, and then DOES IT is 'arrogant' now?

"I said it, I did it, and I backed it all up. Live with it."

Henry replied in a series of tweets after he received messages from trolls on social media. He stood by his original statement but added more context.

He said: "I said my truth as a fan and analyst! I like to feel for my good guys and women! When they say what the bad guys and girls say it comes across as over confidence. Which in the real world makes you heel!

"I never said she was not over, period. I said the opposite, Jim Cornette, Danny Davis, Rip Rodgers, Tom Pritchard, Arn Anderson, Pat Patterson and many other Master psychologists have taught me to put the heel over and over come their dominance by surviving and out wrestle them.

"Continuing thusly winning the crowd getting respect for persevering an doing it fair. That makes you the good guy or woman. I'll take my lessons to the grave and will NEVER take advice from social media trolls. I am correct puppets. LOSE!"

Lynch is well on her way towards becoming a WWE legend and she knows it.