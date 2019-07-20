Manchester United put in another impressive performance on Saturday as they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in their International Champions Cup game.

Mason Greenwood scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute as he lashed an effort past Samir Handanović.

It was a positive day for United with a number of players putting in impressive performances, including Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils were well supported in Singapore, with more inside the Singapore National Stadium supporting the English side.

However, one United player that didn't enjoy much support was Ashley Young.

The 34-year-old is not a very popular player at Old Trafford.

His performances in the 2018/19 season were heavily criticised.

And, after coming on in the 63rd minute, he was booed from the moment he took to the pitch.

Young was subbed on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the same time as 10 other players.

As the stadium announcer introduced United's players to the crowd, they were given a loud cheer.

However, when Young's name was announced, he was booed.

Watch a video of him being booed below:

And nearly every touch he made during the game were also met with boos, including his first touch on the pitch.

It really is a shame.

Although he's not one of United's best players, he is one of their most loyal.

He's been at the club for eight years now and has made 243 appearances.

Regardless of how he's playing, he always gives his all and he's perhaps the most committed player in the United team.

For him to be booed by his own fans is undeserved.

Solskjaer came to his defence when asked about the boos after the game.

"I think Ashley is a top professional," Solskjaer said. "He always gives absolutely everything and his delivery today ended up with a goal.

"We want our fans to support our players and Ash has been a very loyal servant to this club for many years and he will keep on performing when he plays.

"I’ve not spoken to him, they've had to do running after the game, but I’ll have a chat with him, yeah."