Football

Ashley Young was booed against Inter.

Ashley Young booed by Manchester United fans after being subbed on v Inter Milan

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United put in another impressive performance on Saturday as they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in their International Champions Cup game.

Mason Greenwood scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute as he lashed an effort past Samir Handanović.

It was a positive day for United with a number of players putting in impressive performances, including Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils were well supported in Singapore, with more inside the Singapore National Stadium supporting the English side.

However, one United player that didn't enjoy much support was Ashley Young.

The 34-year-old is not a very popular player at Old Trafford.

His performances in the 2018/19 season were heavily criticised.

And, after coming on in the 63rd minute, he was booed from the moment he took to the pitch.

Ashley Young has been at United since 2011

Young was subbed on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the same time as 10 other players.

As the stadium announcer introduced United's players to the crowd, they were given a loud cheer.

However, when Young's name was announced, he was booed.

Watch a video of him being booed below:

And nearly every touch he made during the game were also met with boos, including his first touch on the pitch.

It really is a shame.

Although he's not one of United's best players, he is one of their most loyal.

He's been at the club for eight years now and has made 243 appearances.

Regardless of how he's playing, he always gives his all and he's perhaps the most committed player in the United team. 

For him to be booed by his own fans is undeserved.

Ashley Young in action against Inter

Solskjaer came to his defence when asked about the boos after the game.

"I think Ashley is a top professional," Solskjaer said. "He always gives absolutely everything and his delivery today ended up with a goal.

"We want our fans to support our players and Ash has been a very loyal servant to this club for many years and he will keep on performing when he plays.

"I’ve not spoken to him, they've had to do running after the game, but I’ll have a chat with him, yeah."

Topics:
Football
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Inter Milan
Ashley Young
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again