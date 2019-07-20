Serena Williams is one of the greatest female tennis players of all time. In fact, she might even be the greatest.

A feature on How They Play this week listed Serena as the best ever, in front of Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and other legendary players.

The 37-year-old’s record speaks for itself: 72 career titles, including 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

She’s earned a staggering $90,382,096 since making her professional debut in the mid-1990s and has won all four Grand Slams multiple times during her illustrious career.

It will be a long time before we see another player like her again.

Despite her achievements, a recent YouGov survey revealed that one in eight British men (12 per cent) believe they could win a point against Serena.

This seems arrogant in the extreme.

Either they’re genuinely delusional or they don’t appreciate quite how good Serena is.

It’s easy to watch anything on TV and think ‘I can do that’ - but seriously, how many average non-tennis-playing blokes could win a point against the female GOAT?

Unless she commits a double fault, it’s hard to see it happening.

A video has gone viral on social media which pretty much proves that men who think this are deluded.

Watch it here...

She serves against one man who, after losing the point, says: “She put some spin on it and it was further out here than I was ready for.”

We then see her serving against two men and, lo and behold, the same result - another ace.

Three men? Another ace.

Four? Another ace and a sore leg for one of the poor blokes.

Five? This time they actually managed to return the serve, but Serena won the point with a smash which left the same man with an even more painful backside.

So, there you have it.

Serena could make light work of multiple non-tennis-playing men, let alone one of them.