Andy Carroll never quite lived up to the heights expected of his £35 million move to Liverpool in 2011.

Back then, he was viewed as one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League, after scoring 11 goals in 19 games for Newcastle before January.

With Liverpool selling Fernando Torres to Chelsea on the final day of that transfer window, Carroll was drafted in to replace the Spaniard at the eleventh hour.

But unfortunately, his time at Anfield was a complete disaster.

The striker played a total of just 58 times over the course of three seasons - one of which was spent on loan at West Ham.

During that time he scored just 11 goals, widely failing to impress. He did have one memorable moment though - scoring a last-minute winner in an FA Cup semi-final vs Everton.

But even that wasn't enough to save Carroll's career at Liverpool. After the 2012-13 season he spent at West Ham, the Englishman made his move to London permanent, for just £15 million.

He's been with the Hammers ever since, but injuries really hindered his time there. Last season, he played just 14 times before being released.

Now without a club, Carroll is in danger of falling out of the Premier League. But according to The Sun, Newcastle could be about to hand him a lifeline.

The report states that Steve Bruce is considering bringing the 30-year-old back to St James' Park on a free transfer.

Should he do so, it would bring Carroll's career full-circle.

The striker came through Newcastle's youth academy and spent five years in the first team after breaking through in 2006.

With both Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez departing, Bruce is desperate to bring in some new names and Carroll is likely to be one of them - after all, he would make a good backup.

It could be a move that works out for all parties because playing his final few seasons with his boyhood club would surely be the best possible end to Carroll's career.