Joao Felis signed for Atletico this summer.

Joao Felix forced off with injury 28 minutes into Atletico Madrid debut

Joao Felix burst onto the scene in the 2018/19 season.

The Portuguese youngster was quite sensational for Benfica, scoring 20 goals in 43 games.

His form saw him linked with the biggest clubs in the world this summer.

And it was Atletico Madrid who won the race for his signature.

Atletico decided to pay an eye-watering £113 million for him, the fourth highest fee ever paid in football.

Given Antoine Griezmann has departed for Barcelona, a lot is expected of the youngster.

The 19-year-old made his debut against Numancia on Saturday afternoon but it didn't go as planned.

After a bright start, Felix was forced off after sustaining a hip after just 28 minutes.

Not good at all. What a disastrous debut for the youngster.

Felix did look bright during his short time on the pitch, though.

He produced an exquisite dinked through ball that gave Diego Costa a chance to score. 

Let's hope the injury is nothing serious and he has a speedy recovery.

