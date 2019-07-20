Eden Hazard will finally get the chance to realise his dream of playing for Real Madrid when they face Bayern Munich in the International Champions League on Saturday.

The Belgian has no doubt been itching to pull on the famous white shirt in competitive action for the first time since completing his £90 million switch from Chelsea last month.

Hazard was one of the brightest stars in the Premier League throughout his final season at Stamford Bridge, registering 16 goals and 15 assists in the top-flight.

If footage of his first few training sessions with Los Blancos counts for anything, the 27-year-old looks to have carried the same form to Spain and is ready to hit the ground running.

It will be interesting to see how well Hazard can adapt to La Liga off the back of seven years terrorising defenders across England.

While the former Lille winger was all but untouchable on his day, he did take part in his fair share of tough battles.

Despite claiming “no one” scares him on a football pitch, Hazard immediately had an answer when asked to name the toughest player he came up against during his Chelsea career.

“In the Premier League, we have a lot of good defenders - especially this season, [Virgil] van Dijk was on fire,” he told Youtuber Jay Shetty in an interview.

“That’s why he got PFA Player of the Year, I think.

“He’s really good, he’s strong. I remember when we played away against Liverpool and I was striker, I tried to jump against him and I fell. No chance.”

You have to feel for him; even the most accomplished of natural strikers in Europe struggled to hold their own against Van Dijk last term.

Luckily for Hazard, though, it’s difficult to see Zinedine Zidane asking him to play anywhere but his favoured position on the left wing.

In that case, he doesn’t have to worry about the prospect of enduring another one-on-one duel with Van Dijk should Madrid meet Liverpool in the Champions League.

Will Hazard be as effective in La Liga as he was in the Premier League? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment.