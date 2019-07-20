Zlatan Ibrahimovic is now 37 years old but he's still tearing up the MLS.

Since joining LA Galaxy in 2018, the Swedish striker has scored 38 times in 44 games.

That's rather impressive.

However, there are a few that don't think he's the best in the league.

It was recently suggested to him that Carlos Vela was a better player.

The Mexican forward has scored 21 goals in 20 games this season, five more than Ibrahimovic has managed.

But Ibrahimovic was having none of it.

When asked if he was better than Vela, Ibrahimovic replied: "By far, because if he's in his prime.

"How old is he? Twenty-nine? And he's playing in MLS and he's in his prime. When I was 29 [I was in Europe]. Big difference."

Just days after that quote, Ibrahimovic and Vela met on the football pitch as La Galaxy and Los Angeles FC played each other.

Vela scored twice but it was Ibrahimovic that stole the show as he scored a perfect hat-trick.

“He's a good player but you made one mistake: you compared him with me. That was your biggest mistake," Ibrahimovic said after the game.

Vela has now hit back at the 37-year-old.

Despite the Swedish star outclassing him on the day, Vela has now insisted that he's better than his rival.

"Comparing would show a lack of respect towards him, but if we look at the stats and forget age and whatever, I'm better than him right now, that's the reality," Vela said, per ESPN.

Whatever you say, Carlos. That's a very brave claim considering his side had just been downed by an inspired Ibrahimovic.

The Mexican forward did have some nice words for the former PSG striker though.

"And in terms of the rest, he's been Zlatan and only [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] are better than him; the rest of us aren't in the same league."

Who do you think is better - Ibrahimovic or Vela? Have your say by leaving a comment below.