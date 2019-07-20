Dereck Chisora needed just two rounds to defeat Artur Szpilka in their heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena in London.

Following a tight first round, the Brit connected with a brutal right hand, followed by a flurry of hooks, to leave his rival motionless on the canvas.

The sickening knockout raised immediate concern for Szpilka, who required oxygen just to get back onto his feet.

It’s one of the nastiest KOs we’ve seen in a long time - check it out below…

With victory, Chisora now hopes to secure a meeting with former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Speaking after the fight, he said: “It was difficult for me.

"I wanted to pull out but everything came together in the last two or three days and ended beautifully.

"Age is nothing but a number. I am 35 but feel 16. I still want big fights. I will fight until the break of dawn.

“And, as long as the British people keep supporting me like this, I will keep on fighting. I fight for myself and my family and I really cannot get enough of it. Next we want Joseph Parker.”

Chisora could use that fight to force one last foray into the heavyweight title scene.

His trainer David Haye echoed the Londoner's ambition, saying: "He wants that Joseph Parker fight. I spoke to Parker and he said to my face, 'make the fight, I want the fight'. It's an easy fight to make."