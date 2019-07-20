Boxing

.

Dereck Chisora produces nasty knockout win against Artur Szpilka

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dereck Chisora needed just two rounds to defeat Artur Szpilka in their heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena in London.

Following a tight first round, the Brit connected with a brutal right hand, followed by a flurry of hooks, to leave his rival motionless on the canvas.

The sickening knockout raised immediate concern for Szpilka, who required oxygen just to get back onto his feet.

It’s one of the nastiest KOs we’ve seen in a long time - check it out below…

With victory, Chisora now hopes to secure a meeting with former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Speaking after the fight, he said: “It was difficult for me.

"I wanted to pull out but everything came together in the last two or three days and ended beautifully.

"Age is nothing but a number. I am 35 but feel 16. I still want big fights. I will fight until the break of dawn.

“And, as long as the British people keep supporting me like this, I will keep on fighting. I fight for myself and my family and I really cannot get enough of it. Next we want Joseph Parker.”

Dillian Whyte v Oscar Rivas - Heavyweight Boxing

Chisora could use that fight to force one last foray into the heavyweight title scene.

His trainer David Haye echoed the Londoner's ambition, saying: "He wants that Joseph Parker fight. I spoke to Parker and he said to my face, 'make the fight, I want the fight'. It's an easy fight to make."

Topics:
Joseph Parker
Boxing

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again